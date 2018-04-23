Rebuttal: Defense in the Face of Disapproval

The fact that the Night of Solidarity was ineffective is not a point of contention within The Review. My college Scotch would likely be the first the agree with me that forced discussion is often the most shallow. It is in Scotch’s assertion that the organizers of the Night of Solidarity were operating within the bounds of free speech that our opinions differ. Free speech, in its very nature is only limited by the condition that it must not infringe upon the free speech of others. Free Speech is thus not merely the freedom to physically open ones mouth and utter words. This is very easily explained when extrapolated to the extreme, so that is what I will do: There are Christians currently living in North Korea who when asked each morning who their lord is reply, “My Lord is Jesus Christ.” They have the physical freedom to utter those words, but because of their assertions they are held in brutal prison camps. It is very easy to arrive at a consensus that these individuals do not have free speech. The consequences of their speech are too grave for it to be truly free.

When the Night of Solidarity movement was launched, the free speech of many of the individual social spaces on campus was infringed upon. As a note, and I am tempted to publish this in capital letters: I’m not equating the plight of the religiously persecuted in North Korea to the problems of fraternity brothers here at Dartmouth. Not in the slightest. Not at all. The example of persecuted Christians is merely a tool to discern the true nature of free speech. Free speech is only free is it comes without the threat of disproportionate retaliation. Now of course no significant physical violence would have come to a Dartmouth fraternity who decided, for any number of reasons, not to participate in the Night of Solidarity. However, that fraternity as an organization and their brothers as individuals would have faced massive social backlash across campus. Anyone who denies this fact is simply foolish, something that my college Scotch most certainly is not.