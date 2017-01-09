Election Triggers Protest at Dartmouth

Posted by on November 10, 2016 in Dartlog, Photo Slider | 21 Comments | A A A
Share
IMG_7812

Dartmouth students protest the outcome of Tuesday’s election.

Late Tuesday night, when it became apparent Donald J. Trump would be the next President of the United States, a small group of students began to camp out on the Dartmouth Green. They erected a large sign reading, “NO.” As Wednesday progressed, a circle of mournful faces gathered around the sign. Tearful students skipped their classes, and professors canceled exams. Dean of the College Rebecca Biron and Vice Provost for Student Affairs Inge-Lise Ameer event sent an email in an attempt to help the distraught studentry, “This is an especially challenging time because of local and global reactions to the election results….”

At four o’clock, students amassed on the Green and marched through Baker and Berry Libraries, down Main Street, past Memorial Field, and back to the Green. They concluded their demonstration with a circle pep-talk, in which demonstrators argued over the purpose of the event. Kevin Bui, a Dartmouth student, denounced “white girl feminism” as detracting from the support for people of color, while an older, female participant stood up for her compatriots.

Watch our website for further updates as the fallout from the election continues.

  • piper60

    Was it just a day or a few minutes ago that Hilarious was scolding Mr. Trump for refusing the ‘accept”whatever result the elections threw up?!Ah, but that was beforethw communists lost! That changes everything!Now the little red weenies have to keep chanting their insults and acting as if the people’s choice really ISthe Second Coming of Adolph Hitler!So we get more screeching, chanting,mis-spelt signs and raised fists! Children, the grownups have rejected Obamanismroot and branch-and they don’t have to take orders from over-inflated undergraduates!

    • FC White

      Trump is going to be a disaster. He LOST by over Two MILLION votes. YOUR days are numbered, you obtuse little twerp.

      • piper60

        The more money Empty Stein spends on frivolous recounts, the higher Mr. Trump’s total gets to be!Gosh, d’ya suppose that, just possibly, he won-by getting more electoral votes than did the Wicked Witchofthe West Wing?

      • fribble

        But what about the fact that “Trump has no path to 270”?
        I thought that Hillary had the path to 400.
        What could have happened in Florida?
        What happened in Pennsylvania?
        What happened in Ohio?
        What happened in Michigan?
        What happened in Wisconsin?
        What happened in Iowa?
        What happened?
        Did the Russkies hack the Dem fraudsters and hacks?

  • cjmcd

    Just slither back under your slimy rock snowflakes. Maybe Mommy feels for you, but the world could not really care less about your baby thoughts.

    • FC White

      Hey, why don’t you SMA! And lick my dingleberries while you’re at it. YOU’RE the one who is going to soon need his diapers changed, you ugly old fart.

      • fribble

        This is what passes for the intellectual leftist^^^^^
        You’re too dumb to know that when you use your best vocabulary like this that it is the signal that you got beat.

  • Lawrence Melchior

    Say, don’t you Dartmouth Review folks need to give warnings before using the word “trigger”? Some snowflake may think that you’ve made a reference to the existence of a weapon somewhere on earth. Then he or she (heh) might have to curl up in the fetal position.

    Thanks goodness Hillary Clinton lost. Any time she talked, it made me feel “unsafe” and “marginalized.” I also was, ya know, invalidated and did not feel respected. Even now, I feel the need for a safe space and a free puppy.

    Sniff. This election result is worse than Stalin’s purges and the dinosaur-killing asteroid combined. Literally!

    • FC White

      Hey Lawrence…be careful who you’re mocking. Do you think you’re REALLY safe? It’s not too hard to find people like you who threaten violence. I’ve seen your other posts. The authorities will see them soon too.

      • piper60

        Now, when do the celebrities who threatened (promised)to leave the country if Mr. Trump won, getting on the bus to Toronto?

      • fribble

        Lawrence didn’t threaten violence.
        I think the fact that you can’t read is holding you back from something.

    • piper60

      The only living things killed by it-so far -have been cops murdered by BLM thugs!

  • James Sweitzer

    “Kevin Bui, a Dartmouth student, denounced “white girl feminism””. The Revolution Eats Its Young.

    Little do these white kids realize that they themselves are targets of the Progressive movement simply based on their white skin color. Its become quite obvious to more and more Americans that the far left Progressive movement is ant-white racist at its very core.

    • FC White

      Hey James. Are you off of your medication AGAIN!?!? Wait till momma finds out. She’ll ban you from Fox “News” for at least a week of two. Hey, on the upside your “daddy” the Grand Wizard said he’s got your sheets ready…and the corn holing is “real sweet” between you baby boys…oohhhhh

      • piper60

        A “G/rand Wizard”is the elected state Presidentofthe Klan, and none have been elected since 1875or so. If you are going to appoint yourself a Grand Pooh-Bahof something, why not go the whole hog and name yourself Imperial Wizard?The robes are fancier and it means you’re the National Head of the Invisible Empire!

      • fribble

        “Hey Lawrence” “Hey James” More sexual assaults, calling people racist…you’re a wacko aren’t you?

    • piper60

      You are forgetting Rule One:Only White people can be racist!It has something or other to do with social power!

  • fribble

    Four great comments on this pathetic display of people who have been propagandized into idiocy.
    Now the left is breaking apart and it will not be put back together anytime soon.
    And that is good for everyone, even the people of the left as individuals.

    • piper60

      The Left, generally speaking, shares some DNA with the Bourbon kings of France:they forget nothing-and learn nothing, from adversity, which is why assorted Bonaparte’s kept overthrowing them!

  • cjmcd

    Now, now….. take your pablum little person……..

  • piper60

    This is part of what comes of hypertrophic insults!If you keep telling the snowflakes that so-and-so is the second coming of Adolph hitler, and the electorate, it turns out, doesn’t give a damn what stupid children think?What are they to do but throw a tizzyfitand retreat into some “safe space”to suck their thumbsand play with theircrayons?!