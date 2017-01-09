Election Triggers Protest at Dartmouth

Late Tuesday night, when it became apparent Donald J. Trump would be the next President of the United States, a small group of students began to camp out on the Dartmouth Green. They erected a large sign reading, “NO.” As Wednesday progressed, a circle of mournful faces gathered around the sign. Tearful students skipped their classes, and professors canceled exams. Dean of the College Rebecca Biron and Vice Provost for Student Affairs Inge-Lise Ameer event sent an email in an attempt to help the distraught studentry, “This is an especially challenging time because of local and global reactions to the election results….”

At four o’clock, students amassed on the Green and marched through Baker and Berry Libraries, down Main Street, past Memorial Field, and back to the Green. They concluded their demonstration with a circle pep-talk, in which demonstrators argued over the purpose of the event. Kevin Bui, a Dartmouth student, denounced “white girl feminism” as detracting from the support for people of color, while an older, female participant stood up for her compatriots.

