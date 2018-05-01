Student Assembly Update on Capital Campaign

Dear Student Body,

Monik Walters and Nicole Knape here, your new Student Assembly representatives! Yesterday morning we were invited to join President Hanlon and the Deans of the Geisel School of Medicine, Thayer School of Engineering, and Tuck School of Business to discuss Dartmouth’s $3 billion campaign: The Call to Lead. We wanted to disseminate the information we acquired from that briefing, to all of you, the undergraduate student body.

Here are the 8 main priorities of the campaign (information and budgets highlighted will directly affect Dartmouth’s undergraduates):

Affirming Dartmouth’s legacy as a liberal arts college and high-quality research institution Innovations in the liberal arts, support for the Center for Undergraduate Research, funds for libraries and information services, and enhancement of the teacher-scholar model for every career stage – total: $432 million Revolutionizing the west end of campus The Computer Science Department will be relocated to work in partnership with the Engineering Department, and funds will be fed into the Tuck and Engineering facilities and faulty expansion, as well as Dartmouth’s entrepreneurship program – total: $496 million Nurturing creativity through a vibrant arts district Hopkins Center and Hood Museum expansion / renovation – total: $125 million Tackling challenges facing humankind Funds towards the Norris Cotton Cancer Center, the Institute for Arctic Studies, the Institute for Energy and Society, and the Institute for Health Policy and Clinical Practice – total: $455 million Creating the Guarini School of Graduate and Advanced Studies Aiming at building a nationally recognized graduate school – total: $50 million Transforming the residential experience Residence hall construction and endowment of the six house communities – $200 million and $50 million respectively

Student mental health resources, including the addition of 5 additional Dick’s House counselors – $17 million Leadership development A 4-year undergraduate leadership program – $25 million

Athletic department development, Moosilauke Ravine Lodge renovation, and support for the Rockefeller Center for Public Policy, Tucker Center, Center for Social Impact, and Center for Professional Development – total: $12.7 million Financial aid Preserve need-blind admissions for US and international citizens – total: $340 million

Financial aid for study abroad programs: $40 million

Eliminate student load burden: $80 million

High-need student support: $5 million

The website https://calltolead.dartmouth.edu/about/strategic-priorities tackles the entire breakdown of funds. The campaign has raised $1.5 billion / $3 billion, and we are excited about the potential good that will come out of the fundraising and are available for any further questions!

Best,

Monik Walters, Student Body President

Nicole Knape, Student Body VP