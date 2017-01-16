Rev. Sekou to Speak at Dartmouth

Diversity and Equity are co-sponsoring a Martin Luther King, Jr. Day student dinner with keynote speaker Rev. Osagyefo Sekou this Sunday evening. Sekou professes himself to be a staunch supporter and follower of the Black Lives Matter movement. He has been a notable figure in the protests and raids of Ferguson, Missouri, and was arrested three times during the unrest. It is difficult to predict what Rev. Sekou may discuss at the MLK dinner, but it may be centered around his support of non-violent civil disobedience in places such as Ferguson, or his view that the church and democracy must be saved. In the past, he has stated that he isn’t “terribly hopeful for the church” and that “queer, black, poor women are the church’s salvation.” Additionally, in the wake of President Obama’s snub of our great alliance with Israel, Sekou may discuss his support of Palestine, as he has previously stated, “Particularly in Ferguson, solidarity with Palestine was never a question.” Sekou has also posed questions regarding law enforcement such as, “Do we honestly need them in our communities?” If not law enforcement, who will protect the beloved safe spaces of liberals at Dear Old Dartmouth?