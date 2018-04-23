Orwell Realized: Free Speech in Kuwait

Americans love their freedom of speech. We love it so much that we argue that we need guns to defend it, we call out our leaders for threatening it, and even accuse private citizens, universities, and companies of stifling it. We take the suppression of speech seriously, as perhaps we should, out of fear for that Orwellian dystopia in which there is no freedom of speech at all. This passion surrounding freedom of speech empowers young Americans to have opinions, whether they be about gun control, the President, or Kendrick; it has created generations of problematizing arguers, and counterculture rebels, and back-talking, rabble-rousing punks — it has created our unique American identity as boisterous, hotly opinionated assholes. And thank God, right? What would our country be without the dining room table discussions among the casually racist dad, the bleeding-heart liberal mother, the hair-dyed-blue communist daughter, and the “fiscally conservative, but socially liberal” son? I surely can’t imagine a world without their discourse.

But what if that wasn’t the case? What if students never questioned their teachers, children never questioned their parents, and citizens never questioned their government? What would that look like in the modern era of iPhones, wide-spread higher education, and Teslas? Kuwait — Kuwait is what that looks like. Arguably first-world, developed, and richer than the United States, Kuwait is a fully modern country and among the most progressive states in the Gulf, well unless you consider human rights, LGBTQ rights, individual liberty, or democratic values in your calculus for determining “progressive” status. Human rights violations are nothing new in the nations of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) — frankly, it is old news and most of the countries are refusing to make changes anyways. But I want to address the life of the average Kuwaiti — not the average resident of Kuwait, as 69% of Kuwait’s residents are ex-patriates and with absolutely no path to citizenship, but the average citizen of Kuwait. These are the thawb-wearing, Maserati-driving, barons of black gold that receive over one hundred thousand dollars a year from their welfare state after they retire. As they say in Kuwait, “You’ll never meet a poor Kuwaiti.” As a humble ex-pat from a comparably impoverished nation living in Kuwait, I can attest that I am still yet to meet a poor Kuwaiti. Yes, the Kuwaitis are rich, but they are critically impoverished in another area: the wealth of opinions.

There is no freedom of speech in Kuwait. If you speak out against the Amir — and I assure you that I am doing no such thing, Allah save His Majesty — you can and will be arrested. Criticism of the government will not legally be tolerated, criticism of God will not legally be tolerated, criticism of conservative values will not be socially tolerated, and criticisms of your parents, teachers, and any other authority are effectively stifled. This has been going on for generations here, as in many parts of the world. But while other Arab nations, like Egypt, have had citizens effectively use modern technology and social media to fight for greater freedom and the right to be a dissident, Kuwait is experiencing no such transgressions, not even ineffective ones. Quite simply, no one is getting arrested for sedition because no one is speaking out against the Amir or his government. In fact, few are even speaking out against their parents or teachers. Most chilling of all, however, is not that most Kuwaitis don’t feel safe to voice controversial and potentially subversive opinions, but rather that most Kuwaitis don’t even know these kinds of opinions can exist, never mind could they have them.

I am spending my Spring term working closely with Kuwaiti students at American University of Kuwait, a leading liberal arts university in the Middle East. One of my primary tasks has been to create a curriculum to better enhance students’ academic literacy. My most recent focus has been on academic discourse and argumentative writing, two universally challenging areas. I have taught in the United States as well, and these areas were difficult for students there to grasp too. There is a significant, telling, and disturbing difference between each country’s respective struggle: in Kuwait, the students do not even know they are allowed to have an opinion.

I do not have statistical data, and I have surveyed no one, but I have discussed the issue with the University — everyone I have talked to has agreed that the lack of freedom of expression in public and private life, and the fear of juridical or familial punishment, have at least contributed to this issue. The deficiency of opinions is so wide spread that instead of teaching students how to argue, as most first-year rhetoric classes will do, AUK must first teach students the concept of an opinion. This was, and still is, the unfortunate cost of the utter erasure of sedition — or of even the possibility of sedition. Like in Orwell’s dystopia, the reigning philosophy is that if an individual does not possess the language to articulate their discontent, differences, or challenges, then the individual can never effectively rebel against the state.

Totalitarian regimes had tried to accomplish the formidable task of erasing the possibility of sedition throughout the 20thCentury, but few, if any actually came close. But Kuwait is unique — it has a small population, it is relatively isolated, and it receives fewer international visitors and migrants than their more popular neighbors Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates. Kuwaiti citizens are high on the opium of wealth, and they would have little to complain about even if they could break through their apathy and formulate an opinion. These conditions allow for the kind of control over Kuwait citizens that the Soviets could only have dreamed of for their population. Thus, Kuwait has been able to achieve the seemingly unattainable — a population without unrest and without the possibility of unrest.

Most terrifying of all? The futility of my attempts to teach students how to articulate opinions and eventually to craft an argument further secures this as reality, with no possible formulae in sight that might be able to lead to even a sliver of change in this regard.