Hanover Iced Tea

1 part Gin

1 part White Rum

1 part Silver Tequila

1 part Vodka

1 part Triple Sec

1 part Simple Syrup

1 part Lemon Juice

Cola to Taste

1 Large KAF Hot Chocolate

Spring has finally sprung in our beloved town of Hanover. The sun is shining, the birds are chirping, and the snow has long since melted. Our beloved green is a brown mud patch, and yet scores of the Dartmouth faithful still lounge about to enjoy the sun again for the first time in months. In this 80-degree weather, it is almost sacrilege not to don our seersuckers and sundresses and lounge out on the porches of our dear College for a little afternoon cocktail. After all, drinking outside is a storied Dartmouth summer tradition.

With that in mind, we here at The Review would like to provide you with our take on the classic Long Island Iced Tea, tweaked just a bit for spring in Hanover. Mix one part gin (don’t tell Phil!), one part white rum, one part silver tequila, one part vodka, one part triple sec, one part simple syrup, and one part lemon juice. Add cola to taste. Pour over ice in a plastic Stinson’s cup and make yourself comfortable on your porch of choice. Then, scream in anguish as the sky darkens, the wind begins to blow, and the temperature drops thirty degrees. Pour out your drink, buy a large hot chocolate from KAF and spike it with enough rum to substitute for the jacket you thought you no longer needed. Retreat indoors and stay there until May. Cheers!

By Keg Norman