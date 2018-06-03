Controversy on Memorial Day

The audacity of President Hanlon is one matched by few public figures. Although both the Student Veterans Association and the Dartmouth Democrats reported that President Hanlon would help place the wreath at this year’s Memorial Day ceremony, he was noticeably absent. Among those absent were the Dartmouth Democrats’ President and Vice President. Monik Walters ’19, President of the Student Assembly, also did not pay her respects to the troops. The ceremony was attended by many students and Hanover residents, as they observed the raising of the flag to honor those who have died fighting for our way of life. Perhaps President Hanlon’s absence was for the best, as rumors about Hanlon attending last year’s ceremony in flip-flops and athletic shorts circulated across campus. Even without Commander-in-Absentia Hanlon, those Killed-in-Action and Missing-in-Action were properly honored. Maybe next year, President Hanlon will show some respect for those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for their country, although we don’t count on it. We at The Review hope that Dartmouth takes this time to reflect on those who have perished fighting for freedom.